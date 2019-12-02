Gallagher's High Flying Birds first emerged in 2011 with their eponymous album going double platinum in the UK and selling more than 2.5 million copies worldwide. Chasing Yesterday and Who Built The Moon? followed, making it a hat-trick of Number One albums.

Noel Gallagher has been at the forefront of the British music scene since the mid-nineties Britpop explosion. As a founding member and the principal songwriter of Oasis, Noel has sold more than 70 million records, including the band's generation-defining albums Definitely Maybe and What's The Story Morning Glory?. His new single, Wandering Star, is taken from the Blue Moon Rising EP, to be released in March 2020. At Forest Live, Noel with his 11-piece band will be performing tracks from his new series of EP's and from the impressive Gallagher back catalogue.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series held every year by Forestry England. It introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country. Over 1.9 million people have attended a Forest Live concert in the last nineteen years. Going to a Forest Live concert helps look after the nation's forests sustainably, with income from ticket sales helping to create beautiful places for people to enjoy, wildlife to flourish and trees to grow.

Tickets £52.50 (plus £6.25 booking fee) go on sale at 9am Friday, December 6from Forestry England box office on: 03000 680400 or buy online: www.forestryengland.uk/music

INFO: forestryengland.uk/music or noelgallagher.com.