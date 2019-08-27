The Library Presents is back for a new season of arts and tickets are on sale now.

The season starts on Saturday, September 21 and will provide high quality, affordable arts activities right through to December 15.

There will be a tailor-made programme for each participating library, providing something for everyone, whatever their age and interests, including dance, music, puppetry, magic, comedy and theatre.

Also included will be a variety of arts and craft workshops, including arts, drama, lantern making, print making and even science. Other workshops will explore objects from the University of Cambridge Museums' collections, or help with improving performance skills while discovering the art of African Township Theatre.

The libraries included are Huntingdon, Ramsey, St Ives, St Neots and Warboys.

Another theatre highlight is 'Greyhounds' by the up and coming Time and Again Theatre Company who will bring their clever and charming production to Chatteris and St Neots libraries. Set during WW2, the story tells of a local drama company battling to overcome the war raging in the skies above them, as well as the tribulations of village life, to stage a production of Henry V.

Councillor Steve Criswell, Cambridgeshire County Council's chairman of the community and partnership committee, said: "I'm very much looking forward to the new The Library Presents season. Our libraries are fantastic places to explore new worlds and open your horizons so delve into the programme to be surprised and discover something new.

"I would advise booking as soon as possible as some of the events last year were a sell-out. I would also urge people to go along to their library between September 9 and October 11 to have their say on the content of the following spring season's programme."

The autumn season brochure is available now and tickets can be booked online at: www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/arts or in participating libraries.