Game of Thrones’ own Anton Lesser and The Death of Stalin’s Nicholas Woodeson - Credit: Cambridge Arts Theatre

A play, from the writer of the Academy Award-winning Bohemian Rhapsody, Darkest Hour and The Theory of Everything, The Two Popes comes to Cambridge.

The play which inspired a major motion picture starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce will be in Cambridge Arts Theatre for only a week so book quickly.

The show shines a light into one of the world’s most secretive institution and at its heart asks “In moments of crisis, should we follow the rules or our conscience?”

Starring Game of Thrones’ own Anton Lesser and The Death of Stalin’s Nicholas Woodeson, the Anthony McCarten play and it’s adaptation has received several accolades including a Golden Globe and BAFTA Awards.

Cambridge Arts Theatre, 6 St Edward’s Passage, Cambridge, CB2 3PJ.

The show is on from Tuesday, September 27 – Saturday, October 1.

Shows are at 7.30pm Tuesday – Saturday and 2.30pm on Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets start at £20 and all include a £3 per-ticket booking fee, buy yours now through the Box Office at 01223 503333 or online at www.cambridgeartstheatre.com