When the van door slammed on Offred's future at the end of The Handmaid's Tale, readers had no way of telling what lay ahead.

You may also want to watch:

With The Testaments, the wait is over.

Margaret Atwood's sequel picks up the story 15 years after Offred stepped into the unknown, with the explosive testaments of three female narrators from Gilead.

Atwood says: "Dear readers, everything you've ever asked me about Gilead and its inner workings is the inspiration for this book. Well, almost everything. The other inspiration is the world we've been living in."

The Testaments is published on September 10.