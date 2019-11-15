The band will perform at Newmarket Racecourse on June 19 and join previously revealed Summer Saturday Live headliners McFly who are at the venue on August 29.

Fronted by Danny O'Donoghue, The Script are one of the most successful Irish acts of recent times, achieving six billion streams, 30 million single sales, 10.8 million album sales, more than 12 million monthly Spotify listeners and 1.8 million ticket sales globally.

Having returned earlier this year with the emotive, stadium-bound first single The Last Time, their sixth studio album Sunsets & Full Moons was released on November 8 and is set to continue the success of their previous LPs, with the band having clocked up an incredible four UK Number one albums.

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: "Following the announcement of McFly as our Summer Saturday Live headliner earlier this week, we are thrilled to announce that The Script will be making their Newmarket Nights debut. The Script are renowned for their spectacular live show and we can't wait to welcome them to the July Course next year.

Tickets will be on sale at 8am on November 22 at: www.thejockeyclublive.co.uk.