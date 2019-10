The famous piece of work that marks one of the Bard's great tragedies deals with jealousy and deception, but for this performance from the Pantaloons it is being relocated to a jazz-age setting.

The audience can enjoy live music, intense drama, and more than a hint of The Pantaloons' inimitable brand of theatrical mischief.

The show takes place on October 27 and tickets and more information are available at: www.commhall.org.