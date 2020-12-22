Exclusive

Published: 2:38 PM December 22, 2020

“We are the boys that bring the feelgood factor and that’s what the world needs right now,” says The Overtones’ Jay James as the band get set to bring their 10th anniversary tour to Cambridge in 2021.

Over the past decade the multi-platinum group have released six albums, sang for the Queen and combined classic nostalgia with cheeky charm.

In 2019, Mark, Darren and Mike welcomed new member Jay - who became a household name after working with musicians like John Legend and becoming a finalist on The X Factor.

“We are so excited to come to Cambridge and have a good knees-up,” Jay tells Hunts Post reporter Clare Butler.

“We had planned it to be next level touring all over the globe in 2020 - but then Covid came along and brought the world to a stop.”

It meant that the boys had chance to work on new music, spend time with family and keep fans entertained with their popular Sunday Social on Facebook.

“We are so grateful that they [the fans] wanted to be there for us,” Jay continued.

“The response we had was overwhelming that people really needed that.

“We have got new music that we have been working on for a long time, so by the time we get to tour people will know those songs.”

And looking back over the last 10 years has been somewhat of a cathartic experience for the group, too.

From the dizzying heights of success to the despair of losing member Timmy Matley in 2018 – it's been a rollercoaster of a ride for The Overtones.

“There is not a show that goes by that we do not look back on what Timmy did,” Jay said.

“He was such a special lad and had an amazing voice.

“We want to celebrate that legacy and build another 10 years.”

And since joining the band, Jay says it has been nothing short of a “dream” since he left the Royal Navy and “fell into music”.

He explained: “When I first met the boys I thought ‘they love music and put smiles on people's faces, what more could you want?’

“It’s like having three brothers beside me to turn to in the good and bad.

“And this tour will be a huge celebration of our past, present and future.”

Expect dance and doo-wop when The Overtones perform at Cambridge Corn Exchange on November 21 2021.

For tickets visit: https://premier.ticketek.co.uk/shows/show.aspx?sh=THEOVERT21