The Old Time Sailors will be performing a special concert in the St Ives Corn Exchange on September 8 - Credit: The Old Riverport Sailors Club

Join The Old Riverport Sailors Club and experience an evening of "rollicking good fun" with The Old Time Sailors.

The St Ives Town Team, the organisers of The Old Riverport Jazz & Blues Festival, are holding a special concert to help raise funds for a bandstand to mark the Queen's Jubilee.

John Souter, the festival organiser, said: "The Old Riverport Sailors Club, featuring a cast of 17 ‘sailors’ will be singing, dancing and playing a range of acoustic instruments, providing an evening of rollicking good fun."

The Team have raised £35,000 already towards the Bandstand, and it is hoped the target of £44,000 will be reached in time to see the bandstand installed on The Waits in time for next year’s activities.

The event is taking place in St Ives Corn Exchange at 7.30pm on September 8, and tickets can be bought from www.ticketsource.co.uk/eventsstives.

This year’s Old Riverport Jazz & Blues Festival is being held from September 15 to September 18.

The family-friendly event will feature 21 free concerts in nine locations and cover a range of musical styles from smooth jazz to Northern Soul.

Details can be found at www.stivescambridgeshire.co.uk