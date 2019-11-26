A group of 30 young dancers aged from eight to 18 performed three shows over the weekend. Audiences were captivated as they followed Clara and the Nutcracker on their journey through the magical kingdoms. The show was a true spectacle, with incredible costumes, fantastic dancers and a wonderfully creative set.

"This bespoke ballet was choreographed by artistic director and Royal Ballet trained dancer, Saskia Lockey, along with assistant choreographer Mark Swann, who also trained with the Royal Ballet. Saskia said: "I am thrilled with how the show went, we really wanted to portray the magic of the story and the story really came to life! Each and every dancer worked so hard and I am very proud of them."

The company will be auditioning for its 2020 production on Sunday, January 12 and are looking for talented young dancers aged 8-18.

For more information, email: cybc@stageworksstudio.co.uk or call: 01480 223331.