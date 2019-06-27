The event, which will showcase some of the best of local emerging and established talent, takes place at the village hall and surrounding playing fields.

This year's theme is 'music for everyone' and with 19 acts across Saturday's full band line up and Sunday's acoustic showpiece, live music lovers are guaranteed to find something they can enjoy.

The festival's large marquee and two-stage set up means the music is back-to-back and continues whatever the weather. There will be a full cask bar with choice of 10 real ales and numerous food stalls.

Saturday's line-up includes blues, rockabilly, folk and plenty of rock in all its forms - psychedelic, new wave Britrock and classic 70s-influenced. Headliners are the rapidly up-and-coming Woodley Taylor, blending Pink Floyd and Fleetwood Mac through a deep south delta vibe. They join the bill fresh from prestigious slots at the Strawberry Fair and Glastonbudget festivals.

On Sunday NFEST welcome families for a range of activities, complementing the laid-back acoustic style of its acts. Younger emerging artists such as Chatteris' Christian Smith and Sophie Frear take the stage alongside accomplished local musicians like Soloman Smith and Andy Brading, plus many more.

Run entirely on a not-for-profit basis, entry to the festival is given by voluntary donation and the organising committee are keen to stress how vital proceeds from the festival are for maintaining the village hall, which is a registered charity.

"NFEST is our biggest annual fundraiser and the income we generate goes into maintaining the village hall for community use all year around," said Mick Carpenter, who books the acts.

"But the festival is about much more than that. At it's heart, it's all about the music. We've always had a strong core of rock and blues acts, which reflects the musical history of the county, but in recent years we've tried hard to bring a greater diversity of acts and musical styles. This year's line-up is one of the best I can remember."

INFO: Gates open from 1pm on Saturday and midday on Sunday. Acts finish at 10.30pm on Saturday and 6pm on Sunday.

Entry is by voluntary donation on the door - there are no advance tickets