The play, which has been adapted by Bryony Lavery, goes on tour in September and comes to the Cambridge venue on November 30.

The main character in Alice Seabold's book is Susie Salmon who is just like any other teenage girl. She wants to be beautiful, adores her charm bracelet and has a crush on a boy from school. There's one big difference though - Susie is dead.

Now she can only observe while her family manage their grief in their different ways. Her father Jack is obsessed with identifying the killer. Her mother Abigail is desperate to create a different life for herself. And her sister Lindsey is discovering the opposite sex with experiences that Susie will never know. Susie is desperate to help them and there might be a way of reaching them…

Alice Sebold's novel The Lovely Bones is a unique coming-of-age tale that captured the hearts of readers throughout the world. With a talented cast, incredible set design and a soundtrack combining seventies favourites with original music, this wonderfully creative production brings her vision to life in an exciting, emotional and uplifting theatrical experience.

The production runs at the Cambridge Arts Theatre from November 4-9. Tickets are available from the box office on: 01223 503333 or online at: www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.