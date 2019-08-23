The one-man show will fill in some of the blanks behind one of cinemas best known faces.

Tomlinson is perhaps best remembered for playing Mr Banks in Disney's Mary Poppins (1964), and built a career playing the classic English gentleman - forthright, proper and a loveable fool. The Life I Lead explores Tomlinson's life, career and relationships in a richly comic and moving tale of fathers and sons across generations.

Tomlinson (1917 - 2000) also appeared in The Love Bug (1968) and Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971). With a career spanning four decades (1940 - 1980) he became one of cinema's best-loved leading men and character actors. Tomlinson married his second wife in 1953

and went on to have four sons, his third, William, was one of the first children in the UK to be diagnosed with autism. Raisings funds and awareness for what was then a little understood condition became one of Tomlinson's prime occupations. After his death in June 2000 at the age of 83, he was posthumously inducted as a 'Disney Legend' in the Disney hall of fame.

Miles Jupp is an English comedian and actor best known for his roles in Rev, The Thick of It, Outnumbered and the hit children's TV show Balamory. He has more recently appeared in The Crown, Howard's End, The Durrells and Bad Move. Jupp has appeared in films, including Made in Dagenham.

The show runs from September 10-14. Performances are at 7.45pm with matinee shows on Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets are priced at £20/£25/£30 and are available from the box office on: 01223 503333/www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.