One of this season’s performers, musical duo Ninebarrow - Credit: The Library Presents

The Library Presents has announced its packed tenth season of arts-based events in libraries across Cambridgeshire throughout the autumn.

This year’s eclectic programme includes a diverse offering of world-class live music, dance, magic, theatre, and circus with events for all ages, adults and families.

Tickets are now available for an exciting programme of more than 60 events from October 1 to December 13.

Venues in the county hosting events include libraries in Chatteris, Ely Huntingdon, Littleport, March, Papworth, Ramsey, St Neots, Whittlesey, Wisbech, Yaxley, Alconbury Weald Cricket Pavilion and Yaxley Austin Hall.

The upcoming season's workshops and performances range from award-winning folk music to interactive visual events, as well as returning family favourites from past seasons, including the ever-popular ‘Graffiti Classics’.

Commenting on the upcoming season, Councillor Tom Sanderson, Chair of Cambridgeshire County Council's Communities, Social Mobility and Inclusion Committee, said: “Everyone is welcome to the Autumn Season programme of events, and I’m proud to say that it will be even more accessible than ever before.

“Certain events in the season will include enhanced accessibility to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy them. This ranges from relaxed performances (autism and neurodiverse friendly), performances with a BSL interpreter and staff who speak BSL to welcome audiences, and include seating, building access and toilets to accommodate audience members using mobility aids and hearing loops.

"Service animals are welcome at all events, and audience members can also get in touch with us to make specific access requests.”

For those who enjoy live music, the programme includes an evening with Ninebarrow, a musical duo who will impress audiences with their innovative take on folk tradition, history and storytelling.

Theatre-lovers will have the opportunity to help to solve the whodunit murder mystery ‘The Killer Question’, an interactive dark comedy thriller performed by Just Some Theatre.

There are also plenty more events on offer for parents with younger children.

Cambridgeshire residents can now buy tickets for all the events, which range from £2 to £10, and includes options to ‘pay what you think’, family saver and free companion tickets for disabled audience members.

For more information and a full list of the Cambridgeshire venues, visit: www.library.live/the-library-presents



