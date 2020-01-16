The film is based on the story of what happened when Gretchen Carlson slaps Fox News founder Roger Ailes with a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment.

Her decision leads to Fox News correspondent Megyn Kelly coming forward with her own story, as well as multiple other women, inciting a movement that reverberates around the world.

Bombshell is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it. Directed by Emmy Award winner Jay Roach and written by Academy Award winner Charles Randolph.