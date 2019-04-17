Bright paper eggs in a range of patterns have been hidden to celebrate Easter.

Using a map, hunters will need to explore the area and find as many eggs as they can before submitting their map to staff at the local community hub, The Club, by 11am on 23 April.

Immediately after the deadline, a family craft session will run at The Club and a prize draw will take place to find the best hunters.

Steph Burton, an organiser Alconbury Weald, said:

“We can't wait to welcome egg-hunters to Alconbury Weald and to see how many they can find. Here's a helpful hint – all of the eggs can be found outside without entering a building! We have plenty of green open spaces and communal areas for children, making it a perfect place to host the egg hunt and to spend some quality time outdoors.”