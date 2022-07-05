A singing group in Huntingdonshire is holding a special concert to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Singers from a cappella group called Tapestry are having their own jubilee celebration on July 16 as this is their 25th year of making music together.

The group started back in September 1996 when a few friends got together to sing and to give concerts for various local charities.

Today, the choir is still performing and raising money for charities such as as Dan’s Hope, Dementia UK, Epilepsy Action, SSAFA and the Pepys House Trust.

The group is based within the Huntingdon and St Ives area and rehearses at St Margaret’s Church in Hemingford Abbots.

Although many of the singers are from the Huntingdonshire area. the group’s reputation attracts singers from Cambridge and Peterborough too.

Before the pandemic hit, the group were giving regular concerts for charity, mostly in the local area.

However, they have performed further afield, most memorably in the Carnegie Hall in New York as part of an international choir performing the American premier of the Great War Symphony in 2018.

"The last couple of years have been very challenging for all singers, and Tapestry are no exception," said Margaret Leverett from the group.

"We are only just beginning to perform in public again."

"Plans for a silver jubilee concert had to be postponed back in 2021 but they are now back on track and going ahead at last."

To celebrate their silver jubilee year, Tapestry will be holding a special concert of some of their favourite songs from across their 25 years together.

They have been in touch with former members to get as many as possible back together for this event. The programme will be wide ranging, including songs from William Byrd to the Beatles; from the Renaissance right to the present day. It will also include the world premiere of a piece written specially for Tapestry’s silver jubilee by Cambridge composer Emma Cooper.

The concert takes place on July 16, from 6pm – 8pm, at Sr Margaret’s Church, Hemingford Abbots. Entrance is free and their will be a retiring collection in support of Tapestry and the church’s mission partners.