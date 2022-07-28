The Riverside Miniature Railway is one of many attractions families and children can enjoy in Huntingdonshire this summer. - Credit: Riverside Miniature Railway

With the schools now closed for the holidays, we take a look at some of the events and activities taking place in August.

Riverside Miniature Railway

From Monday, July 25, the Riverside Miniature Railway in St Neots opened for the summer holidays, running every Wednesday from 12-3pm. No booking is necessary, and rides are £1. Under-2s and well-behaved dogs are free and are welcome to ride too.

Our Place in Space

Our Place in space is an 8.5km sculpture trail of the solar system designed by artist and author Oliver Jeffers, incorporating a programme of free activities.

Several sculptures and activities are along the Our Place in Space Sculpture trail, in Cambridge, for children to enjoy. - Credit: Lorcan Doherty

The trail stretches from Midsummer Common in the heart of the city and along the riverside to the Woodland Trust’s Cow Hollow Wood in nearby Waterbeach. It features scale models of planets in the solar system. Runs till August 29.

St Neots Museum

An abundance of events on in the museum this summer, including free Lego activities and a museum trail, clay making, bag printing and water colour print activities.

Booking is essential (aside from the Museum Trail). To book and find out more, visit: www.stneotsmuseum.org.uk/whats-on/

Barracuda's Activity Day Camps (Huntingdon)

Activity day camps full of activities such as archery, swimming, dance and more are on this summer at Hinchingbrooke School. With prices starting from £40, visit www.barracudas.co.uk/camps/huntingdon/ to find out more.

Bands in the Park

Little Paxton Parish Council hosted its first Bands in the Park Concert at the QEII Playing Field on July 23, featuring Somersham Town Band. Bring deckchairs and picnic rugs to enjoy the next musical afternoon in the park on August 13 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm for a City of Cambridge Brass Club performance.

Somersham Town Band kicked off the Little Paxton Parish Council's Bands in the park concerts. - Credit: Peter Hagger

St Neots Town Council has also been hosting bands in the park events, which began on May 15, running every Sunday afternoon till September 11 outside the Ambiance Cafe.

Sawtry Light Factory - Children's Holiday Club

A whole week of activities for children from 10am on Monday, August 1, in Sawtry Methodist Church, with games, stories and songs leading up to the grand finale at 10.30am on Sunday, August 7. Registration will take place at the Methodist Church between 9.30am and 11am on Saturday mornings.

Pond Dipping

Pond dipping at Hinchingbrooke County Park will allow youngsters to discover what lies in the lakes. Tickets are available from £3 at www.ticketsource.co.uk/hcp/pond-dipping/e-pydvqk for August 25 and September 1.

JD Bouncy Castles Huntingdon

Bouncy castle and inflatables for the children to jump on can be found in Hinchingbrooke County Park Monday to Friday from July 26 to September 2 from 11am to 3pm. For £5, you get a wristband for unlimited play with toilets and a café on site with picnics welcomed.

Hinchingbrooke Country Park

The park is celebrating its 30th birthday this year and on August 24 at 10am to August 25 at 5pm, there will be a celebration. Bouncy castles, food stalls, a dog show, archery and more fun will be on offer. The park also hosts many other activities over the holidays, and you can enjoy picnics or use the public firepit and the three BBQ stands around the site.

Paxton Pit Nature Reserve

In the grounds of Paxton Pits Environmental Education Centre, there are several summer activities to be enjoyed by children of all ages above three years old. On August 3/5/8/10, children can enjoy the Mini-Wild Wardens event, assigned a family nature reserve to manage and enjoy fun activities.

Visit www.wildlifebcn.org/events for the full range of activities and booking details.

Grafham Water Aqua Park

An aqua park with more than 25 inflatables can be located on Grafham Water this summer and is open until September.

The Aqua Group have launched an Aqua Park at Grafham Water featuring more than 25 inflatables. - Credit: Aqua Park Group

All visitors must be able swimmers and older than six years old. For a one-hour session, tickets are £20 and can be booked by visiting www.aquaparkgroup.co.uk/grafham.

Children's Sport sessions

Huntingdon District Council is organising free children's multi-sport activities on the QEII Playing field, Little Paxton, 2pm - 4pm. The activities are for children aged 5-11 years old, and the next event is on August 24. Email: clerk@littlepaxtonparishcouncil.gov.uk to book a spot

Huntingdonshire Child and Family Centres

Several pop-up activity events for children aged 0-8 and in for some activities, 7-11, will be on in St Neots, Ramsey, Yaxley and more throughout August.

There is a small charge for some groups, but families on a low income may be eligible for free entry.

Details and locations of the several children's pop-up events happening across Huntingdonshire in August - Credit: Cambridgeshire Child and Family Centres

Call 01480 358340 to book or find out more.

Great Fen Summer Sessions - Creatures of the Night

On August 19 and August 26, children can see how Ramsey Heights nature reserve comes alive after dark from 7pm to 9pm. To book, visit: https://www.wildlifebcn.org/events.

Norris Museum

The Norris museum in St Ives is hosting a host of family craft days and workshops over the school holidays throughout August. From themed art activities to developing mosaic skills, visit https://the-norris-museum.arttickets.org.uk/ to book, and from £10, pick a workshop of your choice.

Hamerton Zoo

Hamerton Zoo in Huntingdon offers a host of family fun this summer. As well as a large collection of animals, visitors can enjoy the extended K-T Express Railroad Train, which rides through the new dinosaur exhibit. To find out more, visit: www.hamertonzoopark.com/things-to-do.

Millside Canoe Hire

Hire old-town Canadian canoes or sit on top kayaks from Godmanchester and sail on either the downstream or upstream routes along the River Great Ouse. Kayaks and Canoes cost £15 an hour, and to book and find out more, visit www.millsidecanoehire.co.uk.

If you or your organisation is hosting any summer events for children and families that we have missed, please contact Alexander.Gilham@archant.co.uk, and let us know what is on.