The production featured performances from all Stageworks College students and the professional showcase included an Elton John section with songs from the newly released film Rocketman as well as pieces from famous musicals including Mary Poppins, Sister Act and Mamma Mia, plus a boyband and girl band sing-off.

The students who are finishing a two-year foundation course specialising in either musical theatre or acting will now start their next stage performing arts training at several prominent colleges. Completing their auditions earlier this year, the students gained offers from a variety of performing arts institutions including Bird, LCPA, Institute Arts Barcelona, The British Institute of Modern Music, Bodywork Cambridge, East 15 Acting School and MGA Edinburgh. One talented graduate, Mya Kettle, was offered a dance and drama award scholarship, which will cover her training fees to study for a degree in acting at ALRA (The Academy of Live & Recorded Arts).

Michael Bays, principal of Stageworks College, said: "Our end of year show is one of the highlights of our events calendar and the students have been working extremely hard in the run-up to the performance. Since our first end of year show in 2006 we have seen Stageworks' alumni forge successful performing arts careers all around the world and in the West End. I'd like to congratulate our 2019 graduates and wish them well as they continue their journey towards achieving successful careers in the industry."

The Stageworks College Graduation Show took place at Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre.

Stageworks College are still accepting applicants for September 2019 courses and applications for 2020 entry are now open. To find out more visit: www.stageworksstudio.co.uk/college.