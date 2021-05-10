Video

Published: 5:47 PM May 10, 2021

Strictly favourites Anton and Giovanni set for star-studded show in Peterborough and Stevenage. - Credit: Strictly Theatre Co.

An unforgettable night with Strictly Come Dancing favourites Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice will dance away your lockdown blues this July.

Ballroom King Anton and Jive Master Gio will bring their touring production Him & Me! to The Cresset in Peterborough and the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.

The show is directed by West End star Alan Burkitt and features a cast of world class dancers and singers.

The pair, who are bound to get the crowd laughing with their ballroom banter, spoke about how they’ve coped with lockdown during a promotional interview for the tour.

“We have both been working out to give the people what they want,” Giovanni laughed.

Anton said: “It’s actually still been fun to put the tour together during a pandemic, as we have had a load of great zoom calls.

“In ‘normal’ times, there isn’t actually much time, so we have taken our time to put it together.

“It’s going to be amazing.”

When asked who would be their ultimate Strictly pairing, Giovanni said: “I have a good one for Anton...Mary Berry.

Anton said: “Who would I pick for Giovanni? If it was a same sex partner…Luke Evans!

“Or, I know who would be great…Holly Willoughby!"

Anton and Giovanni's Him & Me! will head to The Cresset, Peterborough, on Tuesday July 13 2021 at 7.30pm. Tickets start from £39.50.

The show will head to Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, the following day Wednesday July 14 2021, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets from £38.

Book via www.antonandgiovanni.com or www.gordoncraig.co.uk or www.cresset.co.uk