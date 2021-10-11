Review

Published: 9:00 AM October 11, 2021

The Ballroom Boys Act Two will head to Peterborough in April 2022. - Credit: Strictly Theatre Co

An evening of Strictly Come Dancing glamour came to life on stage as Ballroom Boys Ian Waite and Vincent Simone tangoed and teased us on a trip down memory lane.

While Strictly may have been in full swing on our TV screens – two of the shows former professional dancers brought the magic of Saturday night to the theatre.

And it wasn’t all dance – albeit Vincent’s finale Argentine Tango was one of the highlights –but there was comedy, song (who knew Ian could sing?!) and even drag.

The Ballroom Boys saw the return of Ian and Vincent with their brand-new show Act Two after an 18-month wait put on hold by the pandemic.

Our only qualm? It was over with too soon!

The double act performed effortless old-fashioned Morecambe and Wise inspired comedy segments; which proved they weren’t afraid to laugh at themselves.

Ian Waite and Vincent Simone in The Ballroom Boys Act Two. - Credit: Image 1st London

Chuckles crackled through the audience as some gags got a delayed reaction while the pair played perfectly into the hands of the audience.

There was also the chance to give a shout out to our favourite contestants on the current series of Strictly – which was live on BBC One while we enjoyed the show at The Swan Theatre in Worcester.

Beautiful costumes and a cast of talented dancers – alongside stunning vocalist Amelia Adams – brought the world-class routines to life at the sold-out venue.

Dances included a step back in time with the romance of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers to a modern-day carnival and passionate Argentine Tango to Caruso – in which the partnership of Vincent and Ksenia Zsikhotska lit up the stage.

Acoustic versions of Calum Scott’s You Are the Reason and Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved were the backdrop to breath-taking routines – while Amelia also gave a timeless performance of Shirley Bassey’s Diamonds Are Forever.

Ian and Vincent proved that they still have what it takes to put on a classy variety show – even some years after leaving the show that made them a household name.

So, to answer Ian’s question of why we all weren’t watching Strictly Come Dancing this Saturday night, quite simply, we preferred to watch our Strictly old school masters in motion instead.

The Ballroom Boys...Act Two will be coming to Peterborough’s New Theatre on April 17 2022 and the King’s Lynn Alive Corn Exchange on June 7 2022.

Tickets are on sale now from https://www.theballroomboys.com/tickets