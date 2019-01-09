The event was organised by Kate Saunders, assistant head of year and Key Stage 4 Student Voice coordinator, to raise awareness and funds for Parkinsons UK and Cancer Research UK.

A huge amount of effort and time outside of the schooling day was invested in organising the show.

Miss Saunders was keen to support Parkinsons after seeing the effects of the illness on her grandmother who passed away earlier this year. Equally the school was keen to support Cancer Research UK, a charity that is close to their hearts after a year in which several members of staff have been touched by the disease.

Supported by students and colleagues, nine acts stunned the audience with talents that reached far wider than the curriculums they teach. Performances were wide ranging and included a Spice Girls’ tribute act featuring school principal Martin Paine, and a martial arts display.

Students watched Arnie the chihuahua who became a little stage struck when performing with Lou Knox and failed to play dead when ‘shot at’.

The winner, however, wasn’t hampered by nerves and not even a sore throat was enough to hamper his performance of Ed Sheeran’s Lego House – science teacher Matthew Larkman, was a clear favourite and was given Longsands’ own version of the golden buzzer in the form of a silver confetti bomb.

The event raised in excess of £1,000 with Kate Saunders raising more money through a Just Giving Page.

“Longsands’ Got Talent was a tremendous way to conclude the autumn term,” said Mr Paine.

“I am in awe of the boundless energy that all staff participating in and supporting the show have.

“They, and the students involved, are wonderful ambassadors for Longsands and I’m deeply proud of all they do to demonstrate to our community the value and impact that supporting such causes can have.”