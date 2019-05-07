The play is a comedy suspense thriller, but has all the added charm and quirkiness of life in rural England in 1925.

Written in 1923 by the English actor and playwright Arnold Ridley, (Godfrey in Dad's Army), the story centres on the social interaction of a group of railway passengers who have been stranded in the waiting room of a remote rural railway station overnight.

You may also want to watch:

The station master tries to persuade them to leave the site as he is closing the station for the night. They refuse to leave, citing the lack of alternative accommodation for several miles around. He warns them of the supernatural danger of a spectral old railway carriage train wrecked in the locality several years before. A ghost train sometimes haunts the line at night bringing death to all who set eyes upon it. Incredulous of his story, they still refuse to leave, and he departs leaving them facing a night at the station, but do they survive?

Arnold Ridley's story evokes thoughts of a bygone era of the British stiff-upper-lip and the belief that good will prevail.

The play runs at The Priory Centre on May 16/17/18 and performances are at 7.30pm. Tickets are available by calling the box office on: 01480 388922.