Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Things to do

Step back in time for the St Neots Museum's Living History Festival

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 9:00 AM September 2, 2022
Updated: 11:36 AM September 2, 2022
Meet a Victorian photographer and have your photo taken in Victorian costume at the Living History Festival

Meet a Victorian photographer and have your photo taken in Victorian costume at the Living History Festival - Credit: Roger Blows

Step back in time and discover 2,000 years of history in one day at the St Neots Museum's Living History Festival.

Expect to meet an array of characters and key figures from the past, including Queen Victoria, Anglo-Saxon and Viking warriors, Napoleonic soldiers, World War II Air Force Officers and Nurses and more.

Curator, Liz Davies, said: “The festival is a fun way to find out about people from the past, with local information, experts to talk to, food to try and new this year - have your photograph taken in period costume.”

Come to St Neots Market Square on September 10 to see wonderful costumes and characters from the past 

Come to St Neots Market Square on September 10 to see wonderful costumes and characters from the past - Credit: Roger Blows

There will also be an opportunity to meet some of the A14 archaeologists from the Museum of London who excavated more than 40 sites along the A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon improvement scheme.

See some of the artefacts they found, try Roman food made by local expert Shirley Walsh, learn how to fight like a Saxon or a Viking and meet the Eynesbury Giant to marvel at how tall he really was.

The festival is a free event and is taking place in St Neots Market Square on September 10 from 11am to 4pm.




Heritage
St Neots News

Don't Miss

A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
(From L to R) students James Miles & Freddie Scrase achieved top grades in their GCSE exam results

Education News | Gallery

Hinchingbrooke School's GCSE results mark an all-round improvement from...

Alexander Gilham

person
Large-scale Covid vaccination centres are preparing to kickstart the autumn Covid-19 booster rollout

NHS

Large scale Covid vaccination centres in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough...

Alexander Gilham

person
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service attend a deliberate fire on Edison Bell Way in Huntingdon on August 23

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters tackling an 'alarming' increase in deliberate fires

Alexander Gilham

person