Meet a Victorian photographer and have your photo taken in Victorian costume at the Living History Festival

Step back in time and discover 2,000 years of history in one day at the St Neots Museum's Living History Festival.

Expect to meet an array of characters and key figures from the past, including Queen Victoria, Anglo-Saxon and Viking warriors, Napoleonic soldiers, World War II Air Force Officers and Nurses and more.

Curator, Liz Davies, said: “The festival is a fun way to find out about people from the past, with local information, experts to talk to, food to try and new this year - have your photograph taken in period costume.”

Come to St Neots Market Square on September 10 to see wonderful costumes and characters from the past

There will also be an opportunity to meet some of the A14 archaeologists from the Museum of London who excavated more than 40 sites along the A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon improvement scheme.

See some of the artefacts they found, try Roman food made by local expert Shirley Walsh, learn how to fight like a Saxon or a Viking and meet the Eynesbury Giant to marvel at how tall he really was.

The festival is a free event and is taking place in St Neots Market Square on September 10 from 11am to 4pm.












