The Paxton Pits in Focus exhibition features the photographic work of The Friends of Paxton and runs until June 8.

There are beautiful wildlife photographs taken at Paxton Pits, including all the winning entries from the 2019 Friends of Paxton Pits photographic competition. From landscape photographs to birds in flight and amorous toads, the photographs capture the magic of the natural world and highlight the Paxton Pits Nature Reserve.

The winner of best picture category was Jackie Hill who photographed a Gold Crest, and winner of best picture by a Young Person, Thistles by Ethan Barrett

The museum is at 8 New Street, St Neots and is open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 11am till 4pm. Admission is free to local residents.

Visitors are priced at £3 for adults, seniors are £2 and children are £1.