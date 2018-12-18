A new creative cafe has just opened in St Neots, completing the final part of the jigsaw which started when Barretts department store announced it was closing.

Located in New Street, Art & Soul comprises a ground floor coffee shop, together with, at first floor, an art gallery and creative workshop, studio space and conference facilities.

The new cafe offers a range of high-quality coffee, home-made cakes and tasty food, with the work of artists displayed around the cafe and in the gallery on the first floor.

The venture has been described as a “cafe, gallery and creative hub”.

The café has been opened by Cambridge-based art enthusiasts Tim and Caroline Richardson.

Caroline said: “We really wanted to create a facility and cafe with a difference.

“Our intention is that this will be a community venture focusing on and giving inspiration to our customers and clients.

“We see this as a creative networking venue for use by both businesses and individuals.”

She continued: “The gallery will feature work from some well-known national artists and we also have space available for use by local artists and other creative individuals and businesses to showcase their work.”