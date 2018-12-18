Located in New Street, Art & Soul comprises a ground floor coffee shop, together with, at first floor, an art gallery and creative workshop, studio space and conference facilities.

The new cafe offers a range of high-quality coffee, home-made cakes and tasty food, with the work of artists displayed around the cafe and in the gallery on the first floor.

The venture has been described as a “cafe, gallery and creative hub”.

The café has been opened by Cambridge-based art enthusiasts Tim and Caroline Richardson.

Caroline said: “We really wanted to create a facility and cafe with a difference.

“Our intention is that this will be a community venture focusing on and giving inspiration to our customers and clients.

“We see this as a creative networking venue for use by both businesses and individuals.”

She continued: “The gallery will feature work from some well-known national artists and we also have space available for use by local artists and other creative individuals and businesses to showcase their work.”