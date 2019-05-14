The festival is on June 7/8/9 and will include local artists as well as some big names in the world of folk music and outside events that will showcase folk dancing and music.

Friday - local artists at the Priory Centre, in St Neots. These are: Jack in a Barrel, Cherrington Ward, Warner Taylor Folk, and Finn Collinson.

Saturday - a day of dance with many sides dancing at various locations around the town. In the evening, it will be Martin Simpson, plus The Trials of Cato.

Sunday - see Les Barker and Glymjack providing the entertainment.

The day of dance on Saturday will see the town filled with many traditional Morris sides performing at various locations around the town from approximately 10.45am. These locations are: Market Square, The Pig 'n' Falcon, The Coach House, The Chequers (Eynesbury) and the cinema plaza.

Multi award-winning performer, Martin Simpson, who is widely acknowledged as one of the finest acoustic and slide guitar players in the world, will perform on Saturday night.

The Trials Of Cato, a band that arrived fully formed and functioning from Beirut in the winter of 2016, are back in the UK and have since been performing up and down the country.

On Sunday, it's Les Barker who will recite some of his poems. Barker has written 85 books. He will be joined by Glymjack.

Tickets are available from the Priory Centre, St Neots Folk Club (any Tuesday evening.), by calling: 01234 376278.

More details of acts from: www.stneotsfolkclub.co.uk. Leaflets are available at the Priory Centre and St Neots Library. Tickets can also be bought on the door.