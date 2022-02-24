The WAVE for Change charity working with a community at one of its Pop Up events. - Credit: WAVE for Change

The St Neots’ Methodist Church is inviting the public to book their places to meet with the charity WAVE for Change when they come to share their experiences of bringing individuals with and without learning disabilities together.

There will be a Pop Up Café with an art activity and a chance to enjoy some cream tea and a WAVE Church taster whilst listening to the Wave story, asking questions, and connecting with others interested in creating an inclusive space.

WAVE stands for ‘We’re All Valued Equally’ and was founded by Bernice and Celia, parents of two now young adults with learning disabilities.

The charity is all about creating events with people with learning disabilities, not for them, to encourage and enable more inclusive communities.

The event runs from 2:30 to 4:30 on Saturday, March 5, and places are free but must be booked in advance by contacting sue.bakermaher@methodist.org.uk.

To find out more about the charity, visit www.wave-for-change.org.uk



