This year's event takes place on Saturday, August 17 and so far there have been 18 entries for the race.

This includes a team from sponsors Lifeplus Europe and Titan and a new sponsor this year Cabins GB. Of the entries, 14 competed last year and six teams are present for the seventh consecutive year.

The teams comprise a mixture of company, club, pubs and groups of friends who will enjoy a great day out by the beautiful Great River Ouse.

Dragon Boat Racing is Britain's fastest growing corporate team building activity. It requires no previous experience and caters for all abilities and one hour's training by the St Neots Dragon Boat team is included with the entry fee.

Karen Pollecut, deputy town clerk at St Neots Town Council, said: "It is great to be holding this very popular event once again with the help of the St Neots St Marys Rotary Club and the St Neots Dragon Boat Team and we invite further entries from local companies, pubs, clubs, and groups of friends for what promises to be another great event."

On the day, there will be a large screen showing the races live from start to finish, charity and trade stalls, food concessions, a children's fair and children's entertainment, a great day out for the whole family.

This year's event, which will take place at Regatta Meadow, will be supporting the Teenage Cancer Trust.

INFO: There are now just a few places left so if you wish to enter this year's event get in touch with St Neots Town Council on 01480 388911 or enquiries@stneots-tc.gov.uk