This year's event takes place on Saturday, August 17 and so far there have been 18 entries for the race. This includes a team from sponsors Lifeplus Europe and Titan and a new sponsor this year Cabins GB. Of the entries, 14 competed last year and six teams are present for the seventh consecutive year. The teams comprise a mixture of company, club, pubs and groups of friends who will enjoy a great day out by the beautiful Great River Ouse. Dragon Boat Racing is Britain's fastest growing corporate team building activity. It requires no previous experience and caters for all abilities and one hour's training by the St Neots Dragon Boat team is included with the entry fee. Karen Pollecut, deputy town clerk at St Neots Town Council, said: