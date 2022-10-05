After a "successful" landmark year, the St Neots Choral Society is on the lookout for new members ahead of its 51st season.

The choir has performed more than 200 concerts and amassed around 40,000 audience members since its conception and is keen to welcome more members to its burgeoning and proactive group.

Chairman of the choral society, Peter Waugh, said: "We are very keen to attract more new members and stress that auditions are not required – just a desire to sing and make new friends.

"As all the recent evidence shows, singing is not only enjoyable but has benefits both physically and mentally.

"In short, singing is good for you!"

Reginald Searle is the musical director at the society and has conducted at every concert for the last 50 years. - Credit: St Neots Choral Society

Whilst many concerts were cancelled because of the Covid years, the group strived to keep its members engaged and supported during the pandemic.

The society were awarded a Group Heroes national award from the Making Music organisation, which recognised them as going "above and beyond" for members during the pandemic.

Despite the impact of the pandemic, the choir was delighted to share that they expect to be back to pre-Covid numbers this year with some new members and hopefully more to come.

Peter added: "Having just had a successful 50th Anniversary season, the choir is looking forward to the new season and their first concert on November 26, followed by the annual Carol Concert on December 17th."

The first concert of the new season will be a celebration of Ralph Vaughan Williams' works, taking place on Saturday, November 26, in Eaton Socon Church at 7.30pm.

Since 1971, the society has held many concerts and performed the first-ever live performance of a long-lost Requiem by Franz von Suppe.

One of the society's members said: "`The concerts make your spine tingle."

Another added: "Don’t be frightened! You don’t have to be an expert singer or sight reader.

"We have learned all we know just by doing it, with the support of the other members."

Rehearsals are held in Eynesbury C of E school, Montagu Street, from 7.30-9.30pm on Wednesday evenings.

If you would like to know more about joining or supporting the choir, email info@stneots.org.uk or visit www.stneotschoral.org.uk











