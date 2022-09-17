Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Witness the St Neots Choral Society's first concert of the new season

Alexander Gilham

Published: 12:00 PM September 17, 2022
The St Neots Choral Society during a previous concert

The St Neots Choral Society during a previous concert - Credit: Archant

The St Neots Choral Society has revealed details for its first concert of the new season, which will be a jubilant celebration of Ralph Vaughan Williams' works.

Accompanied by a professional orchestra and various soloists, the event will begin on Saturday, November 26, in Eaton Socon Church at 7.30pm.

The conductor for the concert is Reg Searle, who founded the choral society and has conducted every concert for the last 50 years.

Ahead of the new season, the publicity member for the choral society, Patti Pitt, encouraged new members to get involved and join the "friendly group".

Patti said: "The society is seeking new members in all voices, remembering that ‘singing is good for you'. There are no auditions, but an ability to read music is an advantage."

Rehearsals are held in Eynesbury C of E school, Montagu Street, from 7.30-9.30pm on Wednesday evenings.

Tickets for the concert are available in advance from choir members or on the door at £15.00 full and £12.00 concessions. Accompanied school-age children are admitted free.

For details and further information, contact: 01223 874004 or 01480 212298 for membership or visit www.stneotschoral.org.uk.

