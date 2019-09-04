Short, who has created what is believe to be the world's smallest engraving on a section of dog hair, will give a talk at Roxton Village Hall on September 19.

Short, 73, spent a total of 75 hours painstakingly using ultra fine needles to create the stunning replica on the 0.1mm (0.0039ins) thick sheepdog hair.

The event at the village hall starts at 7pm and tickets, which will include a hot drink, are priced at £8 and available from Margaret by calling: 01234 870540 or e-mail:margaret.gale@hotmail.co.uk.

For more information about the St Neots Art Group and how to join, go to: www.stneotsartgroup.weebly.com.