Push Events, hopes to bring some romance to the area with a new enterprise called Mix 'n' Pick, which is a speed dating event on Friday, July 19.

It is aimed at bringing couples together to find their own perfect match, but there will definitely be no bikinis or abs on show, but there is the promise of a relaxed and fun evening in the beautiful setting of Slepe Hall in St Ives.

The Mix 'n' Pick team is keen to remind people that technology and algorithms are not always the answer to finding love and are encouraging people to get back to interacting face-to-face with people open to new relationships.

"We're excited to bring this brand new event to Slepe Hall Hotel in the beautiful town of St Ives," said

"You'll have the chance to meet fun and eligible 30s and 40s singles. It's a great way to meet lots of people in one night, as well as a fun and sociable evening."

At this speed dating event visitors will meet people for four-minute dates. For fun there will be a different activity to do on each table - ranging from chess to colouring in although this is purely optional. There's a break halfway through to top up drinks and time after the event to have a mingle at the bar.

Once visitors have met everyone they will complete a form to note who they would like to see again and the Mix 'n' Pick team will send them mutual matches the following day.

INFO: Spaces are limited so booking is necessary.

The event is on Friday, July 19 at Slepe Hall Hotel, St Ives. Doors open at 7pm and the event starts at 7.30pm.

Book here: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/speed-dating-mix-n-pick-ages-30s-and-40s-tickets-61755974783 or search for Push Events on Facebook.