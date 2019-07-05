Push Events, hopes to bring some romance to the area with a new enterprise called Mix 'n' Pick, which is a speed dating event on Friday, July 19. It is aimed at bringing couples together to find their own perfect match, but there will definitely be no bikinis or abs on show, but there is the promise of a relaxed and fun evening in the beautiful setting of Slepe Hall in St Ives. The Mix 'n' Pick team is keen to remind people that technology and algorithms are not always the answer to finding love and are encouraging people to get back to interacting face-to-face with people open to new relationships.