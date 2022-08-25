Promotion

A range of vintage items will be on sale at the St Ives Antiques Fair this Bank Holiday weekend - Credit: ST IVES ANTIQUES FAIR

The next St. Ives Antiques Fair will be held on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, August 28 and 29.

St Ives Antiques Fairs are held six times a year in the air-conditioned Burgess Hall at One Leisure Centre, Westwood Road, St Ives, Cambs, PE 27 6WU.

Amenities at the fair

As well as providing a spacious hall for around 40 specialist antiques dealers, there is free parking and on-site catering. This includes a licensed bar and a selection of hot and cold drinks and refreshments.

A range of vintage items will be on sale at the St Ives Antiques Fair this Bank Holiday weekend - Credit: St Ives Antiques Fair

Antiques for your perusal and enjoyment

We offer an interesting mix of antique experts as well as a wide array of attractive treasures from the past that often serve as inspiration for the future, especially in our homes and interiors.

For fashion fans, you will find a lovely selection of vintage accessories, handbags, scarves and both costume and precious jewellery.

Also on offer are clocks and watches, postcards, pictures and paintings, militaria, fine glass, porcelain and china.

You will find this includes a range of highly-collectable and very fashionable Moorcroft - an opportunity for a good investment that may promise better returns than many savings banks.

Why not come along and see us at our next event? You won't be disappointed.

The St. Ives Antiques Fair is open 10am to 4pm each day.

Entry costs £2.50 for adults and £2 for concessions (over 65 and students).





For more information, please call 07973 636095, email

stivesantiquesfair@gmail.com or visit www.stivesantiquesfair.co.uk