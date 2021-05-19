Published: 4:00 PM May 19, 2021

'The Library Presents’ season is coming to Huntingdonshire. Journey into Space with Sirius Astronomy is pictured. - Credit: The Library Presents

Music, theatre and comedy performances will be taking place across Huntingdonshire as part of a series of arts events.

‘The Library Presents’ is back for a brand-new spring season of activities at a variety of hand-picked outdoor locations and there is also a selection of online workshops.

The season will run from Saturday May 22 until Saturday July 17 – and tickets are available now.

Organisers say that there will “something for everyone” from music and comedy to puppetry extravaganzas and educational shows.

Gary Porter, head of libraries, archives and culture at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “During 2020, an unprecedented year for all of us, I was so pleased that the team was able to continue to share great arts activities and provide a well-needed distraction through the ‘In Your House’ programme.

“I am proud to say that the team has organised outdoor events in response to the overwhelming desire we all must be feeling to get out and see something ‘live’.”

People are also being asked to submit their choices of performances and workshops.

As so many of the performances and workshops were unable to go ahead last year, The Library Presents team has re-programmed many of the events for this spring 2021 season, based on selection for 2020.

A musical highlight is comedy cabaret string quartet ‘Graffiti Classics’, which will take place at Alconbury Weald Watch Office on Saturday July 3 and St Neots Market Square on Sunday July 4.

For even more laughs, ‘Do Not Adjust Your Stage’ are back with ‘The Improvised Book Club’, which is taking place at Hinchingbrooke Country Park on Sunday June 20.

Previous sell-out show ‘Journey into Space’ is also back this season, a fast-paced and interactive educational show focusing on live experiments and the science behind space travel, taking place outdoors at Alconbury Weald Watch Office on Saturday June 5 and Broad Leas Centre in St Ives on Sunday June 6.

'The Library Presents’ is run by Cambridgeshire County Council working with Babylon ARTS and funded by Arts Council England.

The spring season brochure is available now and tickets can be booked online at www.library.live/the-library-presents or in participating libraries.