We see web designer Ollie, (Joe McFadden) wife Caro (Rita Simons) and their daughter Jade (Zoe Hickson) move into a dilapidated Georgian mansion that has been empty for 40 years. At this point, full credit should go to the set designers and lighting crew as the difficult task of creating a one-set arrangement for the entire play looked amazing and worked well in terms of creating the right atmosphere. The play was written by Peter James who based the story on his own experience of buying an isolated Georgian manor house which he says turned out to be