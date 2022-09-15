The converted Watch Office at the former Alconbury airbase. - Credit: URBAN & CIVIC

Alconbury Weald is going to host an outdoor movie night event on the green outside the restored World War watch office turned community hub.

Urban&Civic teamed up with The Star and Mouse Picture Show to bring an evening of film, entertainment, live music from singer Natalie Upson, giant Connect Four and an array of food and drink.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will play on the big screen as the winner of the Urban&Civic survey for the next film to screen.

Out of consideration for nearby residents, you’ll be provided headphones by Star and Mouse to listen to the movie; this is included in your ticket.

Unseated bring-your-own-seat tickets cost £7, book a deckchair tickets cost £12.

The event will start at 7pm on Saturday, September 24. The screening will start at approximately 8pm.

Tickets can be purchased from Eventbrite at: www.eventbrite.co.uk