Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Things to do

Spiderman under the stars at Alconbury Weald

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 4:00 PM September 15, 2022
The converted Watch Office at the former Alconbury airbase.

The converted Watch Office at the former Alconbury airbase. - Credit: URBAN & CIVIC

Alconbury Weald is going to host an outdoor movie night event on the green outside the restored World War watch office turned community hub. 

Urban&Civic teamed up with The Star and Mouse Picture Show to bring an evening of film, entertainment, live music from singer Natalie Upson, giant Connect Four and an array of food and drink. 

Spider-Man: No Way Home will play on the big screen as the winner of the Urban&Civic survey for the next film to screen. 

Out of consideration for nearby residents, you’ll be provided headphones by Star and Mouse to listen to the movie; this is included in your ticket.  

Unseated bring-your-own-seat tickets cost £7, book a deckchair tickets cost £12. 

The event will start at 7pm on Saturday, September 24. The screening will start at approximately 8pm. 

Tickets can be purchased from Eventbrite at: www.eventbrite.co.uk 

Alconbury Weald News

Don't Miss

The 14-year-old girl was cycling on Oakington Road when she was involved in a collision

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Girl, 14, dies following collision with car

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Seven catalytic converters were stolen from car parks in Huntingdon, St Ives, Godmanchester and Trumpington on September 2

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Thieves steal seven catalytic converters from car parks in one day

Alexander Gilham

person
Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail pro

The Queen

What happens now? Operation 'London Bridge and 'Unicorn' explained

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Can your child design a bus fit for the Queen?

The Queen

Will there be a bank holiday to mourn the Queen's death?

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon