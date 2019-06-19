The centre-piece of SaTG's year-long anniversary celebrations is a 130-page full-colour souvenir book.

The book is packed with details of cast and crew lists, as well as beautiful photographs that provide an amazing pictorial timeline of the theatre group's history.

There are also written accounts taken from the memories of those who have sat in the audience.

Readers can enjoy learning all the details of the 507 performances and 51 of Shakespeare's productions that have been performed.

And not to forget the combined cast and crew of more than 1,300 local actors, dancers, musicians, technicians and backstage support.

"It is a fascinating record of the history of the company," said Reuben Milne at SaTG.

"It has been painstakingly researched and assembled by SaTG's archiving team of Elizabeth Elliott and Jacqueline Spencer, led by John Shippey.

"They spent many hundreds of hours in creating a worthy celebration of 60 years of this local theatrical institution.

"This beautifully illustrated and informative piece of local history is just £10 and will be available to buy from the George Hotel throughout the run of this summer's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream which has been performed four times.

SaTG Performances

Julius Caesar - 1997. Hamlet - 1990, Macbeth - 1976, 2000, 2013. The Tempest - 1993, 2001, 2016. The Taming of the Shrew - 1959, 1980,1996, 2009. The Merry Wives of Windsor - 1970, 1985, 1999, 2015. Richard III - 1079, 2018. Twelfth Night - 1966, 1988. Much Ado About Nothing - 1960, 1987, 2005. The Merchant of Venice - 1983, 2002, 2014. The Winter's Tale - 1974, 2008. Hamlet - 1990. Love's Labour's Lost - 1978, 2012.

INFO: This summer's performance is from June 25-July 6, tickets at: www.satg.org.uk. The book can be ordered by e-mailing SaTG at book@satg.org.uk.