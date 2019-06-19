The centre-piece of SaTG's year-long anniversary celebrations is a 130-page full-colour souvenir book. The book is packed with details of cast and crew lists, as well as beautiful photographs that provide an amazing pictorial timeline of the theatre group's history. There are also written accounts taken from the memories of those who have sat in the audience. Readers can enjoy learning all the details of the 507 performances and 51 of Shakespeare's productions that have been performed. And not to forget the combined cast and crew of more than 1,300 local actors, dancers, musicians, technicians and backstage support.