Let the Burgess Hall take you back to the sounds of Motown and Philly for an unforgettable experience. The fantastic Sing Baby Sing event make a welcome return to the venue on June 15. Winners of The National Tribute Music Awards 2016, and featuring some of London's most experienced vocalists, Sing Baby Sing will be performing the sounds of Motown and Philadelphia, including The Stylistics, The O'Jays, The Spinners, Harold Melvin & many, many more. Resident DJ, Starlite Roadshow, will take over once the show has ended to play more of the favourite Motown sounds.

INFO: Sing Baby Sing is on June 15, from 8pm till 12am

You may also want to watch:

Sing Baby Sing will be performing from 8pm, with the Starlite Roadshow taking over at 10pm.

This event will have a cabaret style seating arrangement

Tickets are £22 and available from One Leisure on: 01480 388111 or online: via TicketSource (booking fees apply to online sales) at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/burgesshall. Over 18s only.