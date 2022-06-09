Simply Red will play The Embankment, Peterborough, on Saturday, June 11. - Credit: Supplied by Sliding Doors Publicity

Simply Red will play The Embankment in Peterborough on Saturday night with set times for the concert now announced.

The second show of the weekend at Peterborough Embankment will feature a headline set from Mick Hucknall's chart-topping group.

Simply Red arrive with a catalogue of unforgettable hits, including Something Got Me Started, Stars, Fairground, Holding Back The Years, and If You Don’t Know Me By Now.

Mick Hucknall and his band will be joined on Saturday, June 11 by very special guest Lisa Stansfield, who is best known for single All Around The World, and the award-winning saxophonist YolanDa Brown.

Gates open at 5pm and organisers LPH Concerts & Events have confirmed the set times for the Simply Red show.

Simply Red at Peterborough Embankment set times:

17:00 - Gates

18:20 - YolanDa Brown

19:30 - Lisa Stansfield

21:00 - Simply Red

Special guest Lisa Stansfield will support Simply Red at The Embankment, Peterborough, on Saturday, June 11. - Credit: Supplied by Sliding Doors Publicity

Before Saturday's Simply Red show, music fans can enjoy anthemic DJ sets with Café Mambo Ibiza Classics on the Embankment on Friday, June 10 and then Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers on Sunday, June 12.

Tickets for all events can be purchased at www.lph.live and buying in advance is advised for the best value tickets.

Advance tickets are priced at (inclusive of booking fee): Café Mambo £36.85; Simply Red £57.20; and Manic Street Preachers £49.50.