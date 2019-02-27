Since 1959, Shakespeare at The George has entertained tens of thousands of people with its acclaimed open-air productions of Shakespeare’s plays, held in the courtyard of The George Hotel in Huntingdon.

The atmospheric Jacobean courtyard provides an evocative setting, much like audiences would have experienced in Shakespeare’s time.

Last year’s production of Richard III has been nominated for the NODA East District 1 award for best play, with a second nomination for a technical award for regularly converting The George into an outdoor theatre.

The 60th anniversary summer production will be A Midsummer Night’s Dream – directed by Dean Laccohee.

The production will be performed in the courtyard of The George Hotel, Huntingdon and runs from June 25 – July 6, with a break on June 30.

There will be the usual Stagetext captioned performance on Tuesday July 2.

Written in 1595/96, for centuries A Midsummer Night’s Dream has been one of Shakespeare’s most popular works. Four lovers, having an argument in the Athenian woods at midnight, are confused by fairies who are only trying to help. Throw in some magic, a custody battle over a little boy, and an amateur actor who unsuspectingly becomes the fairy queen’s love interest…oh and a magic set of ass’s ears… and there you have it - A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Tickets on sale from 1st March. For more details see www.satg.org.uk/tickets

In addition to this year’s summer production, to celebrate the start of their 60th anniversary celebrations, and the launch of The Bridge Arts Festival in Huntingdon, organised by the Twinning Association, Shakespeare at The George present a new one act play, written and directed by Lynne Livingstone. Shakespearean is a one-act play based on all the popular plot devices used throughout Shakespeare’s plays. It is formed of lines from all 37 plays so you will hear familiar lines used in a different setting. The play features an evil woman, ambitious soldier, a disinherited princess and her cousin, twins, murder, cross dressing, escape to the forest, Mistaken identity, misdirected letter, mistaken death, true love, banishment and a happy ending!

The play is being performed at the Commemoration Hall, Huntingdon on April 5 at 7pm and The Comrades Club, Godmanchester at 11.30am.

Entrance for both events is free. For more details see www.hgta.eu