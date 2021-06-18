Published: 9:54 AM June 18, 2021

The show will go on! That's the message from Shakespeare at The George after the Prime Minister's announcement on Monday regarding a delay to lockdown restrictions being lifted.

SaTG say despite the national extension, they will still be able to go ahead with their summer production of Shakespeare in Love and War, as they are operating under the social-distanced guidelines for theatres announced in May.

Simon Maylor, trustee for Shakespeare at The George said: "Anyone who has bought tickets, or is looking to book tickets, please be reassured that we are working within all the current guidelines, and will be carrying on with the production.

"We are performing to less than half the usual audience capacity and are outdoors, and working to current social distancing guidelines for cast, crew and our audience. The safety of our audience is our first consideration, so we would like them to relax and come and enjoy the show."

The performance will take place in the open air courtyard of The George Hotel, Huntingdon from Tuesday June 22, to Saturday, July 3.

INFO: www.satg.org.







