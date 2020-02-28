The event takes place at The Priory Centre on March 8 and the doors open at 4.15pm with the show starting at 5.15pm.

Europe's leading wrestling producers, Revolution Pro Wrestling burst into The Priory Centre, St. Neots, with an incredible double-header show for all the family to enjoy.

A rip-roaring show entitled Lethal Weapon featuring former TNA and current Ring of Honour superstar Jay Lethal and the best competitors from across the world, competing alongside the very best that the UK has to offer.

Adding to the international flavour, fans in St Neots will be treated to stars from all over the globe competing in top wrestling action as wrestlers from Japan, the Kingdom of Tonga, Canada, America, and of course the UK, are all in action, including New Japan and Bullet Club's own Hikuleo and El Phantasmo as well as the Undisputed British Tag Team Champions The Legion and Undisputed British Cruiserweight Champion Michael Oku.

Boo the bad guys and cheer on your favourites as, on Sunday, March 8, you will get the opportunity to be up close and personal with the high-octane, high-flying, rip-roaring action of professional wrestling. During the interval and after the show, you will also get the chance to meet the stars,

See the best, fastest-paced professional wrestling action anywhere in Europe. You won't want to miss this action-packed evening of professional wrestling for everyone to get involved!

Tickets can be purchased directly from: www.revolutionprowrestling.com.