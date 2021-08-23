Published: 4:56 PM August 23, 2021

Secret Garden Party teases fans that it could be returning. - Credit: Archant

A popular music festival that welcomed the likes of Lily Allen to the Cambs countryside could be making a comeback after finishing in 2017.

The Secret Garden Party has teased fans on their social media pages in recent weeks with a number of cryptic messages.

Set at Abbots Ripton, near Huntingdon, the festival was first started with one stage in 2004 - before attracting 30,000 music lovers in recent years.

After 15 years of the festival, in 2017, the creators believed the time was right to close the doors.

Secret Garden Party teases fans that it could be returning. Pictured here in 2015. - Credit: Archant

In recent days a statement was released on their Facebook page with a countdown clock to September 1.

It read: “We wish to address rumours of our return and whilst we cannot confirm nor deny anything, what we can say is this:

“The Secret Garden Party closed its doors because it was then, the right time to do so.

Secret Garden Party teases fans that it could be returning. Pictured here in 2016. - Credit: Archant

“Times have changed in unimaginable ways.

“Bringing like minds together to work, play, create and rejoice in no longer a luxury to take for granted.

“So we need you to let us know that you are out there, that you still want that magic and maybe then we’ll be able to give you what we all are so desperately longing for.

“We have until the time on our website runs out to decide.

“The clock is ticking...”

While it was active plenty of popstars came to the county to perform on the stage including Lily Allen, Florence & The Machine, Years and Years, and Bastille.

Secret Garden Party teases fans that it could be returning. Pictured here in 2017. - Credit: Archant

Fans went into overdrive by the thought of the festival may be making a comeback when organisers first posted to their 25.5k followers on Instagram a post captioned "To be continued".

Followers shared their memories from the event, while commenting: “We deserve this! We need SGP back in our lives. The festival void has not been filled since it went away been!”

Another added: “There is no party I wish for more than yours. Bring the garden family back together please.”

Watch this space.