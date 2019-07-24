Screen St Ives will be showing a dementia friendly film screening of the musical comedy Calamity Jane, with Doris Day, on August 14.

The film has been selected to appeal to the widest possible audience and will be carefully presented to suit those living with dementia.

The film will be introduced and then shown with a break and low lighting in the auditorium throughout.

There will also be space for wheelchairs and for the audience to move around.

Singing and talking will be encouraged, and specially trained volunteers will be on hand to make sure those with dementia, as well as their partners, friends, and carers, have a good time. Extra signs will help people find their way around the venue.

The screening will take place in the Tony Burgess Room, upstairs at the St Ives Corn Exchange. There will be free refreshments after the film and the opportunity for a chat.

Doors open at 1pm for a 1:30pm start. Tickets are £5 and free for carers. They are available online at: info@screenstives.org.uk; the corn exchange in advance, or on the door.