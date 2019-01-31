The 201 festival is set to host more than 350 events as it explores a range of issues that affect today’s world, from challenges around climate change policy, improving safety and quality in healthcare, and adolescent mental health, to a look at what the next 25 years holds for us

and whether quantum computers can change the world.

Celebrating its 25th year, the festival runs for two weeks from March 11-25 and explores the theme of ‘discoveries’. An impressive line-up of acclaimed scientists includes microscopist dame professor Pratibha Gai, astronomer royal professor Lord Martin Rees, 2018 Nobel prize winner Sir

Gregory Winter, geneticist Dr Giles Yeo, statistician professor David Spiegelhalter, engineer Dr Hugh Hunt, marine biologist and author Helen Scales and THIS Institute director professor Mary Dixon-Woods.

The full programme is now available and is teeming with events, ranging from debates, talks, exhibitions, workshops, interactive activities, films, comedy and performances held in lecture theatres, museums, cafes and galleries around Cambridge. There are events for all ages and

most are free.

This year’s Cambridge Science Festival also celebrates significant milestones in science, including the 200th anniversary of Cambridge Philosophical Society, Cambridge’s oldest scientific society, and 150 years since the publication of the modern Periodic Table.

Speaking ahead of the Festival, Dr Lucinda Spokes, festival manager, said: “We are tremendously proud of this year’s programme due to the variety of events and the calibre of our speakers from a range of institutions and industries. Alongside the meatier topics we have an array of events for all ages and interests across both weekends. We have everything from the science of perfumery and how your mood affects your

taste, to a science version of ‘would I lie to you’?

“One of my personal top picks are the open days at the various institutes and departments based at the West Cambridge site on March 23.

For more information about events and to book tickets, visit Cambridge Science Festival and keep up to date with the festival on social

media via Facebook and Twitter.