Students, Isabelle Collins and Olivia Marshall, had their artwork selected for the exhibition alongside 19 other people, under the age of 35, from across the UK. This was part of a programme to highlight 'rising stars' within the arts and showcase their exceptional work, high skill level, expression and draughtsmanship.

The students' artwork was displayed at the Royal Over-Seas League and is now being exhibited at the Mall Galleries. The pieces displayed used a variety of media to explore a range of subject matters.

Sawtry Village Academy was among many prestigious arts institutions to have their students' work chosen, such as the Slade School of Fine Art and Painting and the Royal College of Art. The academy was also the only secondary school to have more than one student's work selected.

You may also want to watch:

Kevin Terry, subject leader of art and photography at Sawtry Village Academy, said: "To have been the only secondary school featured twice in the exhibition is a great reflection on our fantastic arts provision at the academy and all the brilliant work happening in our creative departments.

"I am immensely proud of both girls and would like to congratulate them for all their hard work. The selection was well deserved and considering the calibre of the competition the girls did extremely well. The recognition from the Royal Society of British Artists will aid them with their future careers."

Simon Parsons, headteacher of Sawtry Village Academy, added: "We are committed to supporting our students to pursue excellence and develop their talents. For Isabelle's and Olivia's artwork to be selected for the exhibition is fantastic and to be recognised as rising stars is an honour. I know they are both thrilled to have been involved."