Students, Isabelle Collins and Olivia Marshall, had their artwork selected for the exhibition alongside 19 other people, under the age of 35, from across the UK. This was part of a programme to highlight 'rising stars' within the arts and showcase their exceptional work, high skill level, expression and draughtsmanship. The students' artwork was displayed at the Royal Over-Seas League and is now being exhibited at the Mall Galleries. The pieces displayed used a variety of media to explore a range of subject matters. Sawtry Village Academy was among many prestigious arts institutions to have their students' work chosen, such as the Slade School of Fine Art and Painting and the Royal College of Art. The academy was also the only secondary school to have more than one student's work selected. Kevin Terry, subject leader of art and photography at Sawtry Village Academy, said: