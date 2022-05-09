Joe Black (pictured at the 2021 British LGBT Awards) is performing at Cambridge Junction. - Credit: PA

A RuPaul’s Drag Race star is set for a “strange and unusual” performance in Cambridgeshire towards the end of this year.

Drag Race UK Season 2 queen Joe Black will take to the stage at Cambridge Junction on Tuesday, November 1 for 'Joe Black: Club Cataclysm'.

Joe Black has been described as a “dark cabaret drag darling, musical comedy misfit and vintage vaudeville villain”.

Describing the gig, a promoter said: “Living somewhere between the stages of music, theatre and comedy, Joe Black takes an audience firmly by the hand and guides them into a place where the strange and unusual reign supreme.

“No stranger to the absurd, Joe Black creates a world where the shocking is the sublime and the ridiculous is the beautiful.

“One of the leading figures in the dark cabaret genre, Joe Black has toured extensively across the UK, Europe, Australia and America for more than a decade.”

The show is open to anyone over the age of 14, but under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

For tickets and information, visit: www.junction.co.uk/joe-black