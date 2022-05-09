Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Things to do

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2 star is coming to Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 10:43 AM May 9, 2022
Joe Black arriving for the 2021 British LGBT Awards at The Brewery, London. Picture date: Friday Aug

Joe Black (pictured at the 2021 British LGBT Awards) is performing at Cambridge Junction. - Credit: PA

A RuPaul’s Drag Race star is set for a “strange and unusual” performance in Cambridgeshire towards the end of this year.  

Drag Race UK Season 2 queen Joe Black will take to the stage at Cambridge Junction on Tuesday, November 1 for 'Joe Black: Club Cataclysm'. 

Joe Black has been described as a “dark cabaret drag darling, musical comedy misfit and vintage vaudeville villain”. 

Describing the gig, a promoter said: “Living somewhere between the stages of music, theatre and comedy, Joe Black takes an audience firmly by the hand and guides them into a place where the strange and unusual reign supreme. 

“No stranger to the absurd, Joe Black creates a world where the shocking is the sublime and the ridiculous is the beautiful. 

“One of the leading figures in the dark cabaret genre, Joe Black has toured extensively across the UK, Europe, Australia and America for more than a decade.” 

The show is open to anyone over the age of 14, but under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. 

For tickets and information, visit: www.junction.co.uk/joe-black  

Theatre
Music
Cambridge News

Don't Miss

Eight streets won the People’s Postcode Lottery in Cambridgeshire in April 2022.

Postcode Lottery

Eight streets in Cambridgeshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The dog, looking to the left of camera, lying on grass and leaves.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

'Suicidal' missing woman found by police dog near Huntingdon

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
George's Bakery - at the Ely and St Ives markets - is a viral TikTok success

Food and Drink | Interview

Meet the TikTok baker who has served up sweet treats for the Royal Family

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Eileen Milner, newly appointed chief executive for the Combined Authority: she will work alongside M

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority

£200,000 a year chief executive quits Combined Authority

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon