Rumpelstiltskin panto coming to Buckden this weekend
- Credit: Melodramatics
Theatre group Melodramatics is bringing a family pantomime to Buckden this weekend, after it was delayed in January due to COVID.
The performance of Rumpelstiltskin will be staged at Buckden Village Hall from Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10.
Rumpelstiltskin stars Huw Nadin as the narrator and Emma Verney-Davies as Millie the Miller's Daughter, as well as a full ensemble and band.
According to the Melodramatic's website, the show "includes all your favourite characters but there may be a few twists and turns along the way".
Melodramatics are an amateur dramatics group specialising in pantomimes, and have been putting on fun family pantos for the past 27 years.
The group specialises in raising money for local charities, and has over the years raised around £30,000.
Tickets are available at the Box Office by calling 07875 200237, or going to https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/melodramaticspanto