Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Things to do

Rumpelstiltskin panto coming to Buckden this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 5:18 PM July 4, 2022
Melodramatics are putting on a pantomime of Rumpelstiltskin in Buckden this weekend

Melodramatics are putting on a pantomime of Rumpelstiltskin in Buckden this weekend - Credit: Melodramatics

Theatre group Melodramatics is bringing a family pantomime to Buckden this weekend, after it was delayed in January due to COVID.

The performance of Rumpelstiltskin will be staged at Buckden Village Hall from Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10.

Tom Monkhouse as Prince Cecil in Rumpelstiltskin

Tom Monkhouse as Prince Cecil in Rumpelstiltskin - Credit: Melodramatics

Rumpelstiltskin stars Huw Nadin as the narrator and Emma Verney-Davies as Millie the Miller's Daughter, as well as a full ensemble and band.

According to the Melodramatic's website, the show "includes all your favourite characters but there may be a few twists and turns along the way".

Peta Riley as Queen Ethel in Rumpelstiltskin

Peta Riley as Queen Ethel in Rumpelstiltskin - Credit: Melodramatics

Melodramatics are an amateur dramatics group specialising in pantomimes, and have been putting on fun family pantos for the past 27 years.

The group specialises in raising money for local charities, and has over the years raised around £30,000.

Emma Verney-Davies as Millie the Miller's Daughter in Rumpelstiltskin

Emma Verney-Davies as Millie the Miller's Daughter in Rumpelstiltskin - Credit: Melodramatics

Tickets are available at the Box Office by calling 07875 200237, or going to https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/melodramaticspanto

Rumpelstiltskin is being performed at Buckden Village Hall

Rumpelstiltskin is being performed at Buckden Village Hall - Credit: Melodramatics


St Neots News

Don't Miss

An aerial shot of the application site in a field in the north of Warboys along Station Road.

Huntingdonshire District Council

Opposition group to fight plans for new homes in village

Alexander Gilham

person
The Aqua Group have launched an Aqua Park at Grafham Water featuring more than 25 inflatables.

Outdoor inflatable water park returns to Huntingdonshire

Alexander Gilham

person
St Ives 'weed man', Emcet Oktay, was sentenced to four years in prison on June 23 at Cambridge Crown Court.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Jail for man who boasted he was the St Ives 'weed man'

Alexander Gilham

person
Police say they have discovered the body of a man at Great Stukeley

Police searching for missing man discover body

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon