Rumpelstiltskin panto coming to Buckden this weekend

Melodramatics are putting on a pantomime of Rumpelstiltskin in Buckden this weekend - Credit: Melodramatics

Theatre group Melodramatics is bringing a family pantomime to Buckden this weekend, after it was delayed in January due to COVID.

The performance of Rumpelstiltskin will be staged at Buckden Village Hall from Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10.

Tom Monkhouse as Prince Cecil in Rumpelstiltskin - Credit: Melodramatics

Rumpelstiltskin stars Huw Nadin as the narrator and Emma Verney-Davies as Millie the Miller's Daughter, as well as a full ensemble and band.

According to the Melodramatic's website, the show "includes all your favourite characters but there may be a few twists and turns along the way".

Peta Riley as Queen Ethel in Rumpelstiltskin - Credit: Melodramatics

Melodramatics are an amateur dramatics group specialising in pantomimes, and have been putting on fun family pantos for the past 27 years.

The group specialises in raising money for local charities, and has over the years raised around £30,000.

Emma Verney-Davies as Millie the Miller's Daughter in Rumpelstiltskin - Credit: Melodramatics

Tickets are available at the Box Office by calling 07875 200237, or going to https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/melodramaticspanto

Rumpelstiltskin is being performed at Buckden Village Hall - Credit: Melodramatics



