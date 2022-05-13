A 100-person laser tag tournament is taking place over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend near Grafham Water - Credit: Rumble Live

The best adrenaline activity in Cambridgeshire is set to host a Platinum Jubilee tournament.

The team behind Rumble Live at Grafham Water will host an action-packed sleepover at their Big Family Camp Out on Thursday June 2.

With campfire food and a 100-player laser tag tournament, Jacquie Rumble said the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend is the perfect occasion to host something "a little different".

Rumble Live will also host a one-night-only family camp out - Credit: Andy Balmford/Rumble Live

Jacquie, who owns Rumble Live with her husband, Billy, said: "We’re incredibly excited to be hosting our first camping event.

"For some time we’ve considered the setting to be perfect for camping and, with the long bank holiday weekend in June, we thought we’d do something a little different which we’re sure will attract new players as well as delighting our regulars.

"It will be a fun occasion for all the family, not just the ones who join in the Rumble Live sessions."

Rumble Live was named Cambridgeshire's Best Adrenaline Activity in the EastLife magazine awards 2022.

The Big Family Camp Out begins at 4pm on the Thursday, and the £50-per-head pass includes a spot to pitch up in the woods, three 60-minute woodland laser tag sessions, evening campfire food including hot dogs and toasted marshmallows, and bacon rolls for breakfast - with vegetarian options available.

Rumble Live was named Cambridgeshire's Best Adrenaline Activity in the EastLife Awards 2022 - Credit: Rumble Live

Entry is £20 for campers who do not want to take part in the laser tag tournament.

Campers must supply their own tents.

The event ends at 10.30am on Friday, June 3.

The team behind Rumble Live said that the site is open as usual on both Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3, and that regular sessions are available.

Rumble Live is on the banks of Grafham Water, and launched before the pandemic in 2019.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend lasts for four days - to Sunday, June 5 - and marks Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne.

Events are taking place throughout Cambridgeshire, including a beer festival at the King of the Belgians pub in Hartford with more than 45 real ales, craft beers and ciders to try.

Imperial War Museum Duxford will launch an events series from May 27, including a special trail to explore the Queen's personal experience of war.

In Ely, an events include a Jubil-EEL parade and garden party on Thursday, June 2.

Rumble Live bookings and enquiries can be made by email: ask@rumblelive.co.uk