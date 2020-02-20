The performance of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler is aimed at those aged three and up. The witch and her cat are travelling on their broomstick when they pick up some hitchhikers - a friendly dog, a beautiful green bird and a crazy frog. But this broomstick is not meant for five and it snaps in two... just as the hungry dragon appears.

Songs, laughs and lots of fun for children and their grown-ups, in the Olivier Award nominated show that's toured Britain and the world. Tall Stories have been behind some of the UK's most well-known young children's productions for the last 22 years including The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo's Child, The Snail and the Whale and The Snow Dragon. Room on the Broom was first performed on 2009 and nominated for an Olivier Award in 2013. The show has been performed in North America, Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai as well as having seven UK tours.

Room on the Broom was published in 2001, winning six book awards and has been translated in to 22 languages. The 3D stop motion computer animated short TV film was released in 2012, with many UK stars offering their voices including Simon Pegg, Sally Hawkins, Rob Brydon, and David Walliams.

Performances are from March 4-7 and tickets are available from the box office on: 01223 503333 / www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.